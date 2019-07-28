{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy Daniels

Nancy Jean Daniels

 Nancy Newhoff

(1943-2019)

CEDAR FALLS —- Nancy Jean Daniels, 75, died Thursday, July 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 26, 1943, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Donald and Eleanor (Malam) Brown. Nancy graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1963. On Aug. 2, 1963, she married Richard “Dick” Daniels at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. Nancy started her career by babysitting for Cedar Valley Church and various friends for many years, prior to working for the Cedar Falls Community School District in food service at the high school, Holmes Junior High and Peet Junior High for 20 years. She retired in 2005.

Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Brenda (Jim) Lenius of Waterloo and Staci (Steven) Jones of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Brandie and Levi Lenius, and Sierra, Savannah and Sebastian Jones.

Preceded in death by: her parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Prairie Lakes Church, 1907 Viking Road, Cedar Falls, with burial in Washington Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to the family for future designation.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Nancy and Dick loved traveling, going to community events or sharing a quiet meal together. She enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives, word searches, collecting Boyd’s Bears and getting her nails and hair done. Most of all, Nancy loved her family and going to her children and grandchildren’s activities.

