(1943-2019)
CEDAR FALLS —- Nancy Jean Daniels, 75, died Thursday, July 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Dec. 26, 1943, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Donald and Eleanor (Malam) Brown. Nancy graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1963. On Aug. 2, 1963, she married Richard “Dick” Daniels at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Falls. Nancy started her career by babysitting for Cedar Valley Church and various friends for many years, prior to working for the Cedar Falls Community School District in food service at the high school, Holmes Junior High and Peet Junior High for 20 years. She retired in 2005.
Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Brenda (Jim) Lenius of Waterloo and Staci (Steven) Jones of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Brandie and Levi Lenius, and Sierra, Savannah and Sebastian Jones.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
You have free articles remaining.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Prairie Lakes Church, 1907 Viking Road, Cedar Falls, with burial in Washington Chapel Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Visitation is 5 to7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls.
Memorials: to the family for future designation.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Nancy and Dick loved traveling, going to community events or sharing a quiet meal together. She enjoyed watching Days of Our Lives, word searches, collecting Boyd’s Bears and getting her nails and hair done. Most of all, Nancy loved her family and going to her children and grandchildren’s activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.