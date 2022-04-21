November 19, 1933-April 14, 2022

DUNKERTON-Nancy Jane Eldridge, 88, formerly of Dunkerton, Iowa, passed away from natural causes on April 14, 2022 in LaPorte City. The family thanks the staff at LaPorte City Specialty Care for their kindness and caring.

Nancy was born November 19, 1933 in Perry, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Elsie (Howe) Baer. She graduated from Dunkerton High School. Nancy was united in marriage to Thomas D Eldridge on June 8, 1952. Tom and Nancy had six children and celebrated 66 anniversaries before Tom’s death on September 22, 2018.

Nancy had many hobbies. She created beautiful quilts, dolls and woodworking that her family treasures. She liked fishing with Tom and feeding backyard birds.

Nancy is survived by her children, Kathy (Robert) Stone of Ankeny, Jane Eldridge of Waterloo, Dick Eldridge of Dunkerton, Mike (Veronica) Eldridge of Dunkerton, Tom (Monique) Eldridge of Jesup and Barbara (Chris) Marchman of Ames, and by 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband and parents, and by her brother Harold Baer, sister Adrienne Moulds and twin sister Nannette Thies.

The Family will hold a private service. A memorial is being established in Nancy’s name at the Dunkerton Community Library.