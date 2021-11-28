Nancy J. Rollins, 82, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born August 20, 1939, in Douds, IA, daughter of Ted and Mary M. (Moore) Slutts. She attended Ottumwa High School. She married John D. Rollins on December 17, 1955, at the North Court Baptist Church in Ottumwa. He died August 7, 2007. Nancy was a homemaker in her own home. She is survived by her son, Mark (Cathy) Rollins of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Carah (Troy) Evans, Ben (Katie) Rollins, and Josh (Val) Rollins; seven great grandchildren, Jack, Ellie, Brock, Rachel, Scarlett, Henrik, and Elwyn; sisters, Mary Ann Wilson of Atlanta, GA, and Carol (Bob) Rudkin of Boise, ID; and brother, Anthony L. (Ellen) Slutz of Indianapolis, IN. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; and brother, Teddy Slutts. Funeral Services will be 11am Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in the Waterloo Cemetery. Memorials will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.