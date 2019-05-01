{{featured_button_text}}
Nancy J. Anderson

(1941-2019)

WATERLOO — Nancy J. Anderson, 78, of Waterloo, died Sunday, April 21, in Waterloo.

She was born April 18, 1941, and she married Robert F. Anderson on Dec. 20, 1958.

Nancy had worked at Covenant Medical Center.

Survived by: her husband of 60 years; children, Dale (Julie) Anderson of Cedar Falls, Brian (Nancy) Anderson of Van Meter, Brenda (Les) Gertz of Marinette, Wis., and Darwin Anderson of Alabaster, Ala.; grandchildren, Nicki, Dustin, Jordan, Colton and Katie; great-grandchildren, Tranden, Hunter, Tyler and Kallie; and two brothers, Bill (Teresa) Parker of Waterloo and Dick (Diane) Parker of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: a son, Duane “Dewey”; a brother, Ed Parker; and a sister, Rose Carbiener.

Services: Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at First Christian Church, 1302 W. 11th St., Cedar Falls, and service to follow with luncheon.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 2612 W. Ninth St., Waterloo 50702.

The family would like to thank all who helped care for our wife and mother.

