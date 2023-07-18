July 15, 2023
EVANSDALE-Nancy Howard, 69, of Evansdale, died July 15, 2023, at Friendship Village Wellspring. She was born in Muscatine, daughter of Edwin and Mary Altekruse. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School, and then worked as a window designer for Carson Pirie Scott.
She married Bill Howard on July 4, 2012.
Survived by daughters: Erika Allen, of rural Grundy and Aliscia Smith of Alexandria, Va; and brother Tad Altekruse, of Idaho.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 20, 1:00 PM, at Locke on 4th, 1519 W 4th St.
