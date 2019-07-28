Nancy Heath

(1949-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Nancy L. Heath, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 23, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born April 20, 1949, in Waterloo, daughter of Cleo G. and Dorothy Ross Bedard. She married Don Heath on June 28, 1997, in Waterloo
Nancy graduated from East High School. She was a nurse’s aide for more than 20 years at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, retiring in 2014.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Nick (Kim) Kolsrud of Lakeville, Minn.; two grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Przybylo of Glasgow, Ky., and Debbie (Louie) Hovey of Waterloo; and a brother, Tim (Becky) Bedard of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Jason Kolsrud; and a sister, Barbara A. Leohr.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Locke Funeral Home, with inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to MercyOne Horizons, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo 50702 or the local AA chapter.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Nancy was very involved in AA and sponsored many people over the years. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and garage sales.
