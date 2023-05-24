February 21, 1965-May 20, 2023

WATERLOO-Nancy Habinck, 77, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was born February 21, 1946, in North Sioux City, SD, daughter of Harry and Ida Mae (Hogan) Frazee. She graduated from Jefferson High School in North Sioux City in 1964. She later took classes at Hawkeye Community College and UNI.

On February 21, 1965, Nancy married Gale Ralph Habinck at Mapleton United Methodist Church in Mapleton, Ia. Nancy worked as a homemaker raising their four children, and worked at HyVee and Payless Cashways.

Nancy loved people and was involved in many community organizations and was a caretaker for many elderly people. She enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA, flowers, reading, and daily walks with Gale.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Gale Habinck of Waterloo; her children: Julie (Darrell) Huebner of Waterloo, Gale (Shannon) Habinck of Cedar Falls, John (Tresa) Habinck of Waterloo, and Joel (Karie) Habinck of Cedar Falls; her brother, Harry Frazee of Waterloo; and sisters Sandy Hilsinger of North Sioux City, SD, Gail Banks of Davenport, and Teresa (Dave) Speichinger of Sergeant Bluff; sister-in-law Betty (Gary) Kunze; 12 grandchildren: Kenny, Jeremiah (Ali), Jordan (Luke), Haley, Samantha, Jayda, Alyssa, Olivia, Ethan, Isaac, Audrey, and Kaleb; and great-grandchildren, Briggs, Tristyn, and Aaryn.

She was preceded by her parents; her brother Danny and his wife Pat Frazee; and brother-in-law Bill Hilsinger.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, from 4:00-7:00PM at Locke on Fourth, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo. Funeral services will take place 11:00 AM Friday, May 26, at Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, with burial after in Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences www.LockeFuneralServices.com