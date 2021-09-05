April 17, 1939-August 23, 2021
Nancy Ernestine Davis, age 82, went to be with God on August 23, 2021 at her home in Kanab, Utah. She was born April 17, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to James & Martha Stackhouse and was of Cherokee and Danish heritage. Nancy worked for John Deere Waterloo Works in the accounting department.
She married the love of her life, Marvin Lee Davis on July 31, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in the Vale. The two lovebirds went back often to renew their vows. They had 67 years of beautiful marriage. Together they had 2 girls, Lori Sue and Barbara Ellen.
Nan and Marv spent many years in Iowa enjoying their family and country life. They retired to Boulder City, Nevada where they cruised the Lake Mead shoreline in Nan’s convertible, managed a storage facility and made lots of friends. They moved to Kanab, Utah and Marv worked hard to make their home a piece of heaven for Nan. She loved her family and instilled in them a love for life.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Marvin, daughters; Lori (Doug) Otto, Barbara Tucker, granddaughters, Kasondra Davis, Lorinda Davis & RJ Beyer, and TaShanna Tucker, Great-Grandsons; Shelby Davis-Ledbetter, Shelton Davis and Devin Davis-Beyer, and a Great Great-Granddaughter Destiny. She is also survived by her pet poodle of 12 years, Teke.
Preceded in death by her parents; James & Martha Stackhouse and son-in-law Jerry Tucker.
