Nancy E. Hoffman, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born October 16, 1954 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Norval Edson and Edna Viola “Vicki” (Lindsay) Hoffman. Nancy was a graduate of Davenport Central High School, Eastern Iowa Community College and Upper Iowa University. She married Arthur Cox in 1978 in Davenport and they later divorced. Nancy later married Earl Estill in 2000 in Madison County, Iowa, and they later divorced. She began her career as a medical tech before taking to the skies as a flight attendant. Most recently she was a front desk clerk in the hospitality industry. She attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Nancy loved decorating for all holidays, baking elaborate cakes and celebrating her Scottish heritage.