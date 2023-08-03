August 11, 1940—July 18, 2023

CEDAR FALLS—Nancy Dianne Schreiber, 82, of Cedar Falls, died on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Western Home Thuesen Cottage in Cedar Falls.

Nancy was born in Des Moines, IA, on August 11, 1940, the daughter of Cleo and Joyce (Saveraid) Cooper. She grew up in Ottumwa, graduating from Ottumwa High School in 1958. Nancy went on to earn her education degree from Iowa State University in 1962. She married Max Schreiber in Ottumwa, on July 20, 1963. Nancy and Max were about to celebrate 60 years of marriage together.

Nancy taught physical education with Cedar Falls public schools for 36 years, retiring in 1998. Nancy was active as a member of the Cedar Falls Education Association for many years. She was also a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and assisting with food drives, fundraisers, and funeral dinners.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Max Schreiber; sons, Kurt (Angela) Schreiber, and Eric (Monica) Schreiber; daughter, Kathleen Sepulveda; sisters, Carolyn Lyon of Redwood City, CA, Joyce (Arnie) Wirth of Ames, IA, and Donna (Dennis) Millang of Bondurant, IA; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, David Cooper.A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls from 2-4pm. Guests are encouraged to dress casually. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

