March 24, 1933-April 28, 2023

Nancy Ceilley-Vogel, 90 (formerly of Cedar Falls) was born March 24, 1933, in Waterloo, IA. She passed away at home on April 28, 2023, after a long battle with liver cancer.

Nancy graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1951 and then attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, IA. In 1954 she married Bernie Ceilley, together raising 5 children. She worked at Sartori Hospital for 27 years. After divorcing in 1979, Nancy married Don Vogel and they started their new life in San Mateo, CA where she continued nursing for another 12 years.

Nancy and Don moved to Grants Pass, OR in 1993 where they enjoyed retirement by traveling, volunteering at their local church and hospital, and finding a good latte. In 2005 they moved to Newcastle, WA to be closer to daughter Karen and family.

After Don and Karen passed, Nancy moved to Roseville, MN to be closer to her son Mark.

Nancy was proud of her nursing career. She touched the lives of many people. She loved meeting new people and hearing their stories. She was an avid reader, loved jigsaw puzzles, word games, texting on her iPhone, and shopping on Amazon. She will be greatly missed.

Nancy is survived by her children, Lori (Bob) Carlson, Mark (Mark Bergaas) Ceilley, June (John Frank) Swangel, Craig (Carey Linderbaum) Ceilley, Sara Smith, and grandchildren; Zachary Geesaman, Rachel (Andy) Lyon, Blaine Motsinger, Aaron (Katie) Motsinger, Chelsey (Ethan) Fischer, Daniel Carlson, Kat Carlson, Sam and Kyle Linderbaum and great-grandchildren, Esther and Morgan Lyon, Brezlin, and Bronson Motsinger.

Preceded in death by husband Donald Vogel, daughter Karen Carlson, brother Alan, and parents Leonard and Josephine Wright.

A memorial service will be held on May 13, 2023, at 11:00 at Eaglecrest Terrace 2925 Lincoln Drive, Roseville, MN 55113. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke’s Foundation 2720 Stone Park Blvd. Sioux City, IA 51104 or Presbyterian Homes Foundation 2845 Hamline Ave North, Roseville, MN 55113.