March 30, 1951-October 1, 2022
WATERLOO-Nancy Carol Durnan, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 1, at her daughters home.
She was born March 30, 1951, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of George E. and Mary Arminda Puffer Brown.
Nancy was a recent retiree from GMAC.
Survivors include: her children, Brian (Sara) Durnan of New Hartford and Andrea (Ira) Fratrik of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Al, Kailey, Montana, Jocelyn, Julia and Annabeth; her brothers, Max (Sally) Brown of, Charles Roger Brown of Palmdale, CA, Dave Brown of Mechanicsville, Joel Brown of Mechanicsville, and Robert Brown of Burlington; a sister-in-law, Pat Brown of Ames.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Everett “Doug” Brown.
Services: 10:30 am Friday, October 7, at Mechanicsville United Methodist Church with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Mechanicsville. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Thursday, October 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street in Waterloo.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Iowa Public Radio or Cedar Valley Hospice.
