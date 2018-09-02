Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nancy C. Hoppe of Grand Haven, MI., died on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Born in Waterloo, IA daughter of Fred and Mary Caldwell.

She was a graduate of West High School and Gates Business College in Waterloo, IA. She spent 21 years as a military wife inside and outside of the United States. She provided the unconditional love and steadfast strength that a military family needed. Her courage as a wife and mother facing constant challenges was unwavering.

She will always be remembered by her husband of 45 years, Michael Hoppe; children Wendy (Ken) Miller and Joel Hoppe. She is also survived by her brother Brad (Ginny) Caldwell and several nieces and nephews. But the biggest loss will be felt by her grandchildren; Lauren, Carter, Mayah, Bentley & Jaxon. She was their #1 fan and supported them in all that they did.

A memorial service will be held September 4, at 2:00 pm at Community Church of Douglas 6874 Wiley Road, Fennville, MI. 49408. There will be refreshments and visitation with the family directly after the service. Donations in Nancy’s memory can be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community 1309 Sheldon Road Grand Haven, MI. 49417.

