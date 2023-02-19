March 2, 1939-February 7, 2023

Nancy Ann Mulder was born on March 2, 1939, in Waterloo, Iowa, to her parents Ray & Caroline (White) Irons. Nancy was born and raised in Waterloo. After graduating from West High school, she began working at Rath Packing in Waterloo, where she worked as a payroll accountant. She went on to work for EPI and John Deere, also in Waterloo.

On March 14, 1970, Nancy was united in marriage to DeWitt Mulder. Nancy was blessed to also welcome DeWitt’s children into their family, and always treated them as if they were her own.

When Nancy wasn’t busy working and caring for her family, she enjoyed shopping; she loved a good bargain! She also enjoyed her trips to the casino. She was funny, loved to have a good time, laugh, and kid around, was very loving and embraced her role as a stepmom to her five children. Nancy also enjoyed spending time with her friends, loved her cars she drove, and was an avid dog lover. She will be dearly missed.

Nancy is survived by her children Sally McEntire of Clute, TX, Douglas (Carolyn) Mulder of Aplington, IA, Dennis (Betty) Mulder of Lake Jackson, TX, Kevan Mulder of Des Moines, IA and Tim (Collette) Mulder of Waterloo; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson; sister-in-law Rose Irons of Jewell, IA; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband DeWitt; 3 sisters and 3 brothers; son-in-law; grandson & great-grandson.

Nancy passed away on February 7, 2023, in San Benito, Texas. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 22nd from 1:00—2:00 PM at Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, IA. Inurnment will follow the visitation at the Poyner Cemetery in Gilbertville. Memorials directed to the family.