Nancy A. Kemp 

WATERLOO — Nancy A. Kemp, 77, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 25, at UPH-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Jan. 31, 1941, in Davenport, daughter of Roy and Berniece (Bohnsack) Miller. She married Ed Kemp on Aug. 15, 1991, in Louisville, Ky.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1959 and worked in the Histology Lab at Schoitz in Waterloo and then was secretary for H&H Machine Tool in Cedar Falls. She was past president of the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 Auxiliary and the AMVETS Department of Iowa Ladies Auxiliary.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Brett Hoff of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Renae (Mark) Trettin of Grafton and Natalie (George) Cummings of Waterloo; four stepchildren: Tess (Kevin) Lee of Princeton, La., Scott (Christy) Kemp of Houghton, La., Brian Kemp of Princeton and Debbie (Jason) Cox of Bossier City, La.; five grandchildren; nine stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pat (Harold) Nickel of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Perry Hoff; a brother, Gary Miller; and a grandson, Nicholas Gjerde.

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, July 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for an hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

