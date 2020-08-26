Nancy A. Kahler Degner

Nancy Ann Kahler Degner was born on October 17, 1929, at home in Traer, the daughter of Herbert and Doris (Clock) Kahler. She graduated from Traer High School in 1947 and started class that Fall at Allen Memorial Hospital Lutheran School of Nursing. She graduated in May of 1950 as a registered nurse. Nancy worked at Allen for 6 months and then went to Rochester and worked at Colonial Memorial Hospital (part of Mayo) for a year. In 1952, she went back to Allen before moving to Oceanside, California, to marry her future husband who was in the Marines and stationed at Camp Pendleton. On May 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to Dean Degner in Oceanside, California. Nancy worked at Oceanside Hospital for 10 months. Their first child, Kathy, was born in Oceanside in May of 1953. Upon Dean’s honorable discharge, they returned to Traer, settling on the farm east of town. Four more children joined the family. In 1964, Nancy started working at Schoitz Memorial Hospital where she worked in several capacities for the next 23 years, retiring in 1987. She was a lifelong member of Ripley United Church of Christ where she was involved with Women’s Fellowship, and was a member of Chapter EC PEO, Sunrise Hill Care Center Board of Directors, American Legion Auxiliary, and CHAT. She enjoyed gardening, reading, watching TV, crossword puzzles, and fishing. Nancy died at the age of 90 on August 24, 2020, in Traer with family at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 49 years. Nancy is survived by 5 children, Kathy (Randy) Kvidera of Traer, Judy (Scott) Breakenridge of Hudson, Kenny (Teresa) Degner of Traer, Susan (Craig) Corcoran of Olathe, Kansas, and Jim (Brian Kelty) Degner of Denver, Colorado; a brother, Kay Don (Marilyn) Kahler of Matthews, North Carolina; 9 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 5 step-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Ripley United Church of Christ in Traer. Burial will follow at Buckingham Cemetery. The visitation will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Overton Funeral Home in Traer. Please direct memorials to the family, a donation will be made to the class of 1950 Nursing Scholarship at Allen College, the Traer Library, and the Traer Ambulance.