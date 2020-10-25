December 30, 1932—October 22, 2020

Waterloo – Nancy A. Golinvaux, 87, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, October 22, at MercyOne-Waterloo.

She was born December 30, 1932, in Waterloo, the daughter of Francis “Pete” and Hildegard Meyer Kelly. She married Gregory Golinvaux November 21, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He died December 18, 2011.

Nancy graduated from O.L.V.A. in 1950. She was a homemaker and also the co-owner of a Flowerama floral shop in Overland Park, Kan. before retiring in 1985. She was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church, and Arc of Cedar Valley.

Survived by: two sons, Richard of Lynn Valley, Kan., and Donald of Waterloo; two daughters, Linda (Bryce) Nikkel of Council Bluffs and Susan Hughson of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Robert (Janet) of Joliet, Ill; two sisters-in-law, Linda Golinvaux of Minneapolis, Minn. and Mary Beth Koch of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; son-in-law, Dale Hughson; three sisters-in-law, Carol Jean Pint, Lois Hansen, and Mildred Dunn; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Hansen and Louis Golinvaux, and Kenneth Koch.