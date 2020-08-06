Nancy A. Brockman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1928-2020)

Nancy Ann Brockman, 91, of Cedar Falls, passed away at home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born September 10, 1928, in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Harvey and Olive (Estes) Narum. Nancy graduated from Bay View High School in Milwaukee with the Class of 1946; received her B.A. from University of Wisconsin in 1950; and her M.A. from UNI in 1970. She was married to Carlton Brockman on March 29, 1952 in Waterloo. She worked as a teacher at River Hills, then as a Special Education Consultant for AEA7 retiring in 1984.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carlton, in 2008; and a son-in-law, Norman Bryan. She is survived by her children, Cliff (Cindy) Brockman of Ankeny and Ann Bryan of Cedar Falls; 4 grandchildren: Jenny and Ben (Casey) Brockman, Brad (Jackie) Bakker, and Rachel (Dustin) Johnson; and 3 great-grandchildren: Brady, Brock and Harvey.

Nancy’s funeral service will be private with burial to following at Lyn-Wood Cemetery of Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to Christian Crusaders, Nazareth Lutheran or Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Nancy and Carlton traveled across the United States and Canada camping in their RV. She loved swimming, sailing, square and line-dancing, and visiting historical landmarks. Nancy was a nature-lover and got pleasure from studying birds, wildlife and flowers – particularly violets. She purposefully studied the Bible to nurture her deep personal faith that she lived and shared with others.

