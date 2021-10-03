January 1, 1947-September 30, 2021

DENVER-Nadine Violet Brimeyer, age 74, of Denver, Iowa, died Thursday, September 30, 2021, after a long battle with brain cancer, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Nadine was born on January 1, 1947, in Janesville, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Violet (Craun) Burggraf. She graduated from West Central High School in Maynard, Iowa in May of 1965. On November 25, 1967, Nadine was united in marriage to Ronald Brimeyer in Worthington, Iowa. Nadine worked at Square D, Sunlife Tanning Studio, Allen Hospital, Denver School Library, and for Dr. Nemmer’s.

Nadine was a member of Crosspoint Church in Waverly and a member of the Red Hat Society. Her faith was very special to her. She helped start Teens for Christ in Northeast Iowa. She ministered to prisoners for 3 years. And after the passing of her mom, she started a cup ministry with six of her friends, who traveled for five years speaking and singing at thirty-three different churches.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, boating, and playing marbles (She loved to win). Nadine also played women’s softball, where her team was 4th in state, stained glass, crocheting, making cards, and bible study. However, her greatest accomplishment was bringing her grandchildren to Christ by creating Grandma and Grandpa Bible Camp. One long weekend in the summer, she would have her grandkids come to her house. They would plan fun outings, eat special treats and get out her “happy bag”. But the main reason for the weekend was to teach the grandkids about Jesus, by teaching them a bible verse and sharing their testimony. At Christmas, she had a tea party reading a story while serving birthday cake for Jesus. In her golden years, she enjoyed playing water volleyball and biking with friends while wintering in Arizona with her husband Ron.

Nadine’s memory is honored by her husband, Ronald Brimeyer of Denver; son, Chad Brimeyer; two daughters, Christie (Tom) Lundberg of Otsego, Minnesota, and Shonda (Jay) Bravinder of Pfafftown, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Tamie Brimeyer of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren, Brennen, Trevor, and Jaden Brimeyer, Jared, Chloe, and Taylor Lundberg, and Zachary and Courtney Bravinder; sister, Carolyn (Dale) Farris of Waverly; and brother, Greig (Diane) Burggraf of Fredericksburg, Iowa. Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Darlene Schubel and Donna Brustkern; and a brother, Jerry Burggraf.

Nadine was cremated and celebration of life services will be Monday, October 4th at 1:00 at Crosspoint Church in Waverly, Iowa with visitation beforehand starting at 11:30. (Please use the NW parking lot and entrance if an elevator is needed) In lieu of flowers and food memorials may be directed to Crosspoint Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family with arrangements 319-984-5379.