September 1, 1934-September 4, 2022

DES MOINES-Nadine G. Strait, 88, of Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, September 4, at Edencrest of Beaverdale Assisted Living in Des Moines.

She was born September 1, 1934, in Thompson, IA. the daughter of Herman T. and Mildred A. Hunter Helland. She married Galen Ambrosy in 1956 and they later divorced. She married Wilbur “Bill” Strait and he preceded her in death in 1997.

Nadine was employed as a Legal Assistant in the late 1950’s and 60’s. She owned the Cypress Lounge in Cedar Falls in the 1970’s. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Nadine appreciated beauty in all aspects of life! She was an avid and creative quilter. She designed and sewed exquisite pillows our of antique linens which she displayed and sold at craft shows. She loved flowers, and was a very talented gardener.

Nadine was involved in politics in her younger years. In 1964, she was a delegate for Barry Goldwater at the Iowa Convention. Later she became a member of the Republican Central Committee in Decatur County, Iowa. In the final years of her life, she became a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party and their candidates. Nadine earnestly hoped a woman would be President one day! She spent many happy hours playing cards and games with her friends in Leon and at Bridges Senior Living in Waterloo, and later at Edencrest of Beaverdale Assisted Living in Des Moines. She always enjoyed a glass of good Scotch Whiskey! Nadine will live on in our hearts, and always be remembered for her fun personality, quick wit, and gentle spirit!

Survivors include: her daughters, Sue (Pete) Hetherington of Des Moines, Lyn Webb of Perry, MO, and Nan (Phil Henderson) Ambrosy of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Chris Henderson, Lauren Turner, and Claire Hetherington; nine great grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn Gill of Des Moines.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her brothers, Chet Helland and Jerry Helland; her sister, Carol Timson; her son-in-law, Larry Webb.

Memorial Service: 11:00 am Friday, September 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with inurnment at Memorial Park Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Waterloo or Panora-Kindred Hospice in Panora, IA. Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com