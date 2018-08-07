Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nadine “Doc” Marsh

JESUP — Nadine “Doc” Elizabeth Marsh, 74, of Jesup, died Sunday, Aug. 5, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

She was born Jan. 8, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Wendel and Mildred (Hostert) May. She married Wilbur “Bud” Marsh on July 10, 1965, in Jesup.

She graduated from Jesup High School in 1962. She spent 30 years working as a paraprofessional at Jesup Community Schools serving at both the Amish rural school, Prairie Grove and at Jesup Elementary. Earlier she worked at several local banks. She was a member of American Lutheran Church, Jesup.

Survived by: her husband; her daughter, Nicole (Jack) Hemmer of Jesup; two grandchildren, Olivia (Tyler) Frush and Brady Hemmer; and her great-granddaughter, Nora Frush.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her sister, Esther Roster; and her brother in-law, Glen Roster.

Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, at the American Lutheran Church, Jesup. The family will receive friends for an hour before the services Thursday at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Gardening, her book club and her many fur babies were passions she pursued throughout the years.

