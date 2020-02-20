(1924-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Nadine D. King, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 17, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born July 24, 1924, in Akron, Mo., daughter of Glen and Hazel (Graham) Thomas. She married Buster King on May 17, 1943, in Clarion. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1998.

She graduated in 1943 from Webster City High School. She was a homemaker and employed by Schillings Jewelry, Maggie's Clothing, and The Chalet, all in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: five daughters: Joyce (Roger) Shogren of Sun Prairie, Wis., Judy (James) Haro of Mount Vernon, Sherry (Royce) Smith of Longmont, Colo., Pam (David) Rousselow of Waterloo, and Patti Dempster of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Harlan Thomas; and two sisters, Phyllis Balsley and Gayla Jessen.

Services: Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Richardson Funeral Service. Private family graveside services will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

