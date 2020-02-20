Nadine D. King
0 entries

Nadine D. King

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nadine King

Nadine D. King

(1924-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Nadine D. King, 95, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 17, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born July 24, 1924, in Akron, Mo., daughter of Glen and Hazel (Graham) Thomas. She married Buster King on May 17, 1943, in Clarion. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 1998.

She graduated in 1943 from Webster City High School. She was a homemaker and employed by Schillings Jewelry, Maggie's Clothing, and The Chalet, all in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: five daughters: Joyce (Roger) Shogren of Sun Prairie, Wis., Judy (James) Haro of Mount Vernon, Sherry (Royce) Smith of Longmont, Colo., Pam (David) Rousselow of Waterloo, and Patti Dempster of Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Harlan Thomas; and two sisters, Phyllis Balsley and Gayla Jessen.

Services: Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Richardson Funeral Service. Private family graveside services will be at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

To send flowers to the family of Nadine King, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 23
Receiving of Friends
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Nadine's Receiving of Friends begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News