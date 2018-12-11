Try 1 month for 99¢
Nadine A. Busching

Nadine Busching

(1926-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Nadine A. (Ritter) Busching, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 6.

She was born Aug. 25, 1926, in Greene to Sam and Pearl Ritter.

She worked at the University of Northern Iowa before retiring.

Survived by: a daughter, DyAnn Longseth (Ron Rose); a son, Terry Busching (Jacqueline); her grandchildren, Erin Gentry (Shaun), Adrienne Murray (Rylen), Samuel Busching (Kristen), Audrey Kruse (Aaron), John (Jack) Busching (Ashlee), Jeffrey Busching (Selena); and 19 great-grandchildren with another on the way.

Preceded in death by: her parents; six siblings; and her husband, Lyle Busching.

Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Memorials: to the family for a direction to be determined at a later time.

Condolences may be left at www.kaiser-Corson.com.

Nadine was a very giving person, placing family first. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting, loved music and roller skating and was an avid Panther fan. Her twinkling eyes and infectious smile would light up a room. We love you, Mom, Grandma and Nadine! There is a hole in our hearts!

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Nadine A. Busching
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments