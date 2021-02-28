May 20, 1930-February 26, 2021

WATERLOO-Nadine A. Barfels, 90, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 26, 2021 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was born May 20, 1930 in Grundy Center, daughter of John ‘Sam’ Samuel and Grace B. Ford Shuey. Nadine graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1948. She married Charles Dean Barfels on November 19, 1949, they later divorced.

Nadine worked as a soda fountain waitress in high school at Manly Drug. After high school, worked at The Spokeman’s Press. She was a homemaker for her family, bookkeeper for the family business Hawkeye Motor Sales, secretary, and assistant at Rouling, Bender and Barrett EENT doctor’s office, and at Davis Electronics, and receptionist, H.R. clerk, and personal assistant at Goodwill Industries, retiring after 27 years at the age of 75.

She was a member and actively involved at Grace Baptist Church, serving on the Stewardship Committee and as treasurer for the Missionary Committee for many years. She also participated in AWANA and family dinners every Wednesday night at church. She enjoyed spending her time doing crafts, sewing, going on bus trips to sight see, musicals, plays, and concerts, attending Bible studies, and reading.