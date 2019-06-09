Nadean Fredrichs

(1928-2019)
WAVERLY -- Nadean E. Fredrichs, 91, of Waverly, died Thursday, June 6, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born on May 25, 1928, in Waterloo, the daughter of August and Adeline (Lohmann) Fredrichs.
Nadean graduated from Tripoli High School and later at the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in education. She taught school in Tripoli and later at the New Hampton Community School from 1954 until retiring in 1997 after 43 years of teaching.
Survived by: her cousins and special friends, Jerry and Phyllis Kapler.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two aunts, Esther (Arnold) Angus and Adelda Lohmann.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Good Shepherd Chapel, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, with burial at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at the chapel on Monday. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community or St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School.
Nadean touched the lives of so many people, both as a friend and as an excellent teacher.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, family and especially traveling; she took three trips back to Germany to her father's country of birth. Nadean was an inspiring model of how to serve others while enjoying life. Hers was a life well lived.
