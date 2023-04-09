May 7, 1949-April 6, 2023

WATERLOO-N.S. “Hap” Annis, II, 73, of Waterloo, died on April 6, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Hospital. He was born May 7, 1949, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Norris Sam and Gloria Lee Swinehart Annis. Hap graduated from West High School in 1967 and then from the University of Iowa with a Business Degree in 1971. He married Cammie A. Wiesner on August 22, 1970, in Eldora, Iowa. Hap owned and operated Sam Annis & Company, Annis Petroleum Products and Metro Fuel Incorporated at the time of his passing.

He was a Past President of the Iowa Propane Gas Association. Hap served on Board of Directors for Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo, the Cedar Bend Humane Society, and served on multiple boards and organizations over the years.

Hap is survived by his wife, Cammie of Waterloo; his children: N. Sam (Niki) Annis III, of Hudson; Jamie Annis of Hudson; Justin Blake Annis of Glendale, California; Lindsey (Jett) Adelmund of Cedar Falls; Anne Annis of Waterloo, and Kindal Annis of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren: Max, Brieana, Ella, Madison, Allyson, Carson, Kinnick, Willow, Hayden, Camelia, and Sam; four great grandchildren: Lily, Kendrick, Emiliano, and Kyro; and one brother: David Annis of Des Moines.

He is preceded in death by his daughter in law: Abbi Jenean Annis; one brother, John Annis; and sister, Martha Annis.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo; Family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Memorial Park Cemetery in Waterloo. Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralservice.com. Locke at Tower Park, 319-233-3146, is assisting the family.