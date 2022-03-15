August 10, 1923-March 11, 2022

WAVERLY—Myrtle C. Schroeder, 98, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Myrtle Clarbelle Schroeder was born on August 10, 1923, the daughter of Carl and Nora (Albertson) Ysen in Gary, Minnesota. She was baptized on September 9, 1923, and confirmed on May 23, 1938 both St. Petri Lutheran Church in Gary. She graduated from Gary High School. On October 19, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edwin H. Schroeder in Gary. Myrtle did home day care for many years. Along with her husband, they were the church custodians for 15 years.

She was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly, where she taught Sunday School for the 3- & 4-year old’s and sang in the church choir. Myrtle enjoyed crocheting, baking, gardening and fishing.

Survivors are her children, Jim (Sarah) Schroeder of Indialantic, FL, Judy (John) Behne of Waverly, Jerry (Anita ) Schroeder of Center Point, Jean Schroeder of West Des Moines and Jeff (Mary Beth) Schroeder of Marion; 11 grandchildren, Sunny Teeling, Tae Schroeder, Cheryl Behne, Michelle Alcuri, Debra Behne, Stephanie Wheat, Chrystal Berg, Jeran Schroeder, Casey Schroeder, Nolan Schroeder and Malissa Schroeder Ravishankar; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce McCracken of Prophetstown, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edwin in 1997; brother, Morris Ysen; four sisters, Gertrude Van Erem, Clarice Griese, Mildred Swendsen, and Bonnie Gielau; and great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Alcuri.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon M. Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Schroeder family for a later designation in Myrtle’s name and online condolences for Myrtle can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is helping the Schroeder family with arrangements. 319-352-1187