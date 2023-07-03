September 19, 1943-June 29, 2023

ELDORA-Myron Kosanke, 79, of Eldora, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Eldora Specialty Care. A Celebration of Life will be held at Adams Celebration of Life on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 4-6 PM. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.

Myron L. Kosanke, son of Melvin and Marjorie (Folkerts) Kosanke was born September 19, 1943, in Eldora.

Myron grew up on the family farm near Eldora and graduated from Eldora High School in 1961. He served in the US Air Force and National Guard.

Myron and his father owned and operated Kosanke Welding and Repair for many years. After closing the business, Myron worked at AME for several years.

Myron married Mary Satchell and they had one son, Scott born in 1974. They were later divorced.

In 1987, he married Elaine Jones. They made their home in Eldora. Myron served on the Eldora City Council for several years. He designed and constructed the cross for the Eldora United Methodist Church in memory of his father and brother Paul.

Everyone who knew Myron found him to be generous, had a kind heart and always willing to help others. They also knew he loved his family and adored his granddaughters.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Elaine, son Scott (Tonya), granddaughters Caylie, Jenna and Ella. He is also survived by his daughter Angela Wilson, sisters Pat Swartzlander, Jan Kosanke and Terri Stone.

Myron was preceded in death by his parents, brother Paul who died in Vietnam and his son-in-law James Wilson.