Myron J. "Mick" Nagle

(1949-2019)

WADENA -- Myron Joseph "Mick" Nagle, 69, of rural Wadena, died unexpectedly at home Sunday, Feb. 24.

He was born June 14, 1949, in Hayfield, Minn., son of Jack and Leonarda (Noterman) Nagle. On Dec. 29, 1973, he married Susan Green at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. She died Jan. 14, 2017.

He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1967 and served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam Conflict. Mick and his wife made their home in Evansdale until 1990, when they moved to rural Wadena. Mick worked for more than 30 years at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo as a pattern maker. He also farmed. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Volga; the American Legion in Wadena, where he served as commander for a period of time; Pattern Maker Union; and the Patriot Guard Riders. 

Survived by: three daughters, Mindra (Donald Richard) Balk of West Union, Holiday (Arturo) Nagle Zuniga of Los Angeles and Darian (Jeremy Gamm) Nagle-Gamm of Iowa City; a son-in-law, Jared Kent; seven grandchildren, Bradley (Samantha), Gary, and Joanne Balk, Alexandria and Miles Kent, and Anya and Sasha (aka Tasha) Gamm; his father-in-law, Gary Weyland of Wadena; six siblings, John (Janis) Nagle, Mary (Jim) Ketels, Gary (Lorella) Nagle and Janet (Jeff) Everts, all of Waterloo, Jim (Jody) Nagle of Montezuma, and  Mark (Karla) Nagle of Washburn; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Sabrina; a brother, Robert Nagle; and his mother-in-law, Donna Weyland.

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Volga, with inurnment in Wadena Cemetery with military rites provided by the American Legion of Wadena. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Fayette, and for one hour before services Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Mick loved being outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, camping or raising vegetables in his garden. He had a strong affinity for the community of Wadena and volunteered in many capacities, most notably being the community Santa Claus for many years.

