LA PORTE CITY-Myron E. Sheffler, 97, of La Porte City, died Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. He was born January 15, 1924, in Vinton, on the family farm, son of Arch and Myrtle Cowley Sheffler. Myron married Margaret E. Ohrt on January 15, 1944 in Cedar Rapids; she died September 14, 1987. He farmed the family’s land for his whole life. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City and Iowa Farm Bureau. Survived by his daughter, Carol Riggle; son, Dennis (Loretta) Sheffler both of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Duane Heinen, Mike Heinen, Rory (Christy) Riggle, Jeff (Lisa) Sheffler, Kim (Joe) Holland, and Dr. Jason Sheffler, 14 great-grandchildren, Tony (Lindsey), Steven (Alicia), Harley, Cody, Crystal (Brandon) Tyler, Michael, Lizzie, Jordan, Sullivan, Oscar, Thatcher, Obie, Stacey, seven great-great-grandchildren, Avery, Lyla, Conner, Jaxson, Nicholas, Chloe, and Marley; and sister, Thelma Johnson. Preceded by his wife, Margaret; grandson, Rick Heinen; great-granddaughter, Tina Heinen; and brother, Lloyd Sheffler. Funeral Services: 1 PM Friday, December 10 at St. Paul United Methodist Church with burial following in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation 4—7 PM Thursday, December 9 at the church. Memorials to the family. La Porte City Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.