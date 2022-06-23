June 22, 1938-June 20, 2022

Myrna Mae Jacoby was born June 22, 1938 in Elma, Iowa, the daughter of Victor and Helena (Groth) Larsen. She was raised on a farm north of Maple Leaf, Iowa and attended Howard #2 grade school. Myrna graduated from Riceville High School. She married Francis “Jake” Jacoby on April 23, 1957 at Maple Leaf Lutheran Church. Myrna worked at Inland Color Graphics, John Deere and the Waterloo School Systems, retiring December 2003. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, belonged to the Women’s Guild and Bible Study. Myrna was Chairman of UAW 838 Recreation Committee and President of UAW 838 Women’s Committee. She enjoyed bowling, Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers. She loved cooking and baking, especially the kids and grandkids’ favorite banana bread.

Myrna passed away June 20, 2022 at MercyOne, at the age of 83. She is preceded in death by her husband; son, Edward Lee Jacoby; parents; brothers, Charles, Richard and Gordon Larsen; sisters, Catherine Rieken and Norma Pontenberg; brothers-in-law, Wayne, Richard, Daniel and James Jacoby and sister-in-law, Kathy Hackman. Myrna is survived by daughters, Teresa Johnson of Waterloo and Tamara Schmidt of Princeton, Illinois; sons, Todd Jacoby of Yukon, Oklahoma and Tyrone (Vonda) Jacoby of Mendon, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two on the way; sister, Irene Heying of Harpers Ferry, Iowa and sisters-in-law, Sandy Quinn of Albert Lea, Minnesota and Mary Jean Cartney of Byron, Minnesota.

Visitation: Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Funeral Service: Parrott & Wood, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:30 am

Burial: Garden of Memories

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com