Myrna L. Stemmerman Houston

(1940 - 2020)
WATERLOO -- Myrna Lea Stemmerman Houston, 79, died Thursday, March 5.
She was born March 28, 1940, in Waterloo, to George Reimer Stemmerman and Eleanor Mildred Arndt Stemmerman.
She graduated from West High School in 1958. She worked at a number of jobs, including owner of a gift shop on wheels, engineering technician, an executive director for a nonprofit corporation and marketer of a family business, and at age 70 she earned her diploma to be a private investigator. Myrna moved to Moses Lake, Wash., in 2005.
Survived by: two daughters, Samantha Jean Houston-Horn and Tamara Lea Houston-Bankson; three granddaughters, Tiata Marie Dujulio Burns, Carly Elyse Geer-McGovern and Casandra Horn-Houston Bonnington; four great-grandchildren, Elijah Christian Burns, Eve Jean Burns, Faith Marie Schaffer and Wyatt Bonnington; and a brother, Reimer John Stemmerman, of Winter Haven, Fla.
Preceded in death by: her parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, at The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1036 W. Rose Ave, Moses Lake, Wash.
Myrna spread the word about anything and everything that could make a difference in the lives of others. Myrna relished the continuous learning that occurred throughout her life's experiences. She had ideas about everything
