Myrna L. Ohl

Myrna Laura Cree was born November 19, 1926, on the family farm near Graham, Clayton County, Iowa, on a snowy November day. She was the fourth of six children born to Cecil C. and Cora Louise (Kauffman) Cree. Myrna attended country schools through eighth grade, then attended Lamont High School where she graduated with the Class of 1944. In the fall of 1944 she moved to Oelwein, taking a job at the Candy Box Cafe, which she remembered as her favorite job. Thereafter she worked at Wilsons, and later at J C Penny. During these years she met and dated her future husband LeRoy Ohl. They were married July 16, 1950, at the First Christian Church in Oelwein. To this marriage two children were born, Dennis in 1955 and Michael in 1958. Myrna became a stay at home mother to raise her children. She eventually returned to the workforce and spent twenty-five years as the head of the Oelwein Senior High School kitchen. She had fond memories of all the students she met and interacted with. Throughout her life she was an avid reader, a wonderful cook and baker, and had a fascination with flowers and birds and wildlife. She also was a dedicated caregiver caring for her father, her mother, her husband, and her son Michael. She also had a great love of her family and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.