April 14, 1939-January 4, 2021
Myrna L. Costa, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 4 at MercyOne Waterloo.
She was born April 14, 1939 in Tripoli, daughter of Lorraine and Elnora Niemeyer Schwem. She married Alvin P. Costa Aug. 26, 1962 in Reno, Nev. He preceded her in death.
Myrna graduated from Tripoli High School in 1956. She and her husband owned and operated Babe’s Tap, in Waterloo, retiring in 2003.
Myrna loved all animals, going to the casino and her family.
Survived by: three sons, Randy (Linda) Schrader and Russell (Kim) Schrader both of Waterloo and Alvin (Amy Jacobson) Costa of Farmington, Minn.; three daughters, Denise (Kevin Kaufman) Youngblut of Fairbank, Dawn Costa of Waterloo and DaLonni (Scot) Turner of Independence; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Lucy) Schwem of Gays Mills, Wisc. and Steven Schwem of Viroqua, Wisc.; her sister, Marlene (Steve) Knapp of Westgate.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Mark, Dennis and Romaine Schwem; a sister, Margaret DeLong.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home on West Ridgeway. Face coverings and social distancing are required if attending this event.
Memorials: directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.