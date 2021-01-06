April 14, 1939-January 4, 2021

Myrna L. Costa, 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 4 at MercyOne Waterloo.

She was born April 14, 1939 in Tripoli, daughter of Lorraine and Elnora Niemeyer Schwem. She married Alvin P. Costa Aug. 26, 1962 in Reno, Nev. He preceded her in death.

Myrna graduated from Tripoli High School in 1956. She and her husband owned and operated Babe’s Tap, in Waterloo, retiring in 2003.

Myrna loved all animals, going to the casino and her family.

Survived by: three sons, Randy (Linda) Schrader and Russell (Kim) Schrader both of Waterloo and Alvin (Amy Jacobson) Costa of Farmington, Minn.; three daughters, Denise (Kevin Kaufman) Youngblut of Fairbank, Dawn Costa of Waterloo and DaLonni (Scot) Turner of Independence; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Lucy) Schwem of Gays Mills, Wisc. and Steven Schwem of Viroqua, Wisc.; her sister, Marlene (Steve) Knapp of Westgate.

Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Mark, Dennis and Romaine Schwem; a sister, Margaret DeLong.