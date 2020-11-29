Evansdale - Myrna J. Johnson, 80 of Evansdale, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the MercyOne Mason City Hospital. She was born November 8, 1940 in LaPorte City, Iowa, daughter of Burt and Martha F. (Brooks) Smelser. Myrna graduated from LaPorte City High School. She married Gale Johnson – They later divorced. She worked as a homemaker for several years. Then she worked for Community Builders as a siding applicator and later for Quest Diagnostics, retiring in 2012.