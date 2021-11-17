July 7, 1931-November 10, 2021

Myrna Eillen Mayer, 90, of Estacada, OR, formerly of Waterloo died November 10, 2021 in Salem, OR.

She was born July 7, 1931, in Elma, the daughter of Lyle and Ethel Denney Armstrong. She married Marvin Mayer on May 28, 1949, in Riceville and he preceded her in death on April 20, 1994.

Myrna was the owner/operator of a daycare for 35 years.

Survivors include: her children, Dennis (Marlys) Mayer of OR, Judith Mayer of OR, Pamela (Randy) Potts of Forest City, Thomas Mayer of OR, and Kimberly (Anthon) Lee of OR; daughter-in-law, Yon Mayer of Hudson; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her son, Douglas Mayer; her daughter, Diane Mayer; her grandson, Douglas Symons; her siblings, Neal Armstrong, Shirley Buttolph, and Dale Armstrong.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:15 a.m. Thursday, November 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

