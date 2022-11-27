July 29, 1938-November 20, 2022
WATERLOO-Murvin Paul Thomas, 84, of Waterloo, formerly of Norwalk, CA, died Sunday, November 20 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born July 29, 1938, in Mountain Lake, MN, son of Rev. Gerhard Wilhelm Thomas (1888-1962) and Louise Emily Probst (1903-1981). On October 2, 1971, he married Diana Lee Hicks (1947) of Evansdale at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale.
Murvin is survived by: his wife Diana, children Melissa (Bobby) Gardiner, Michael (Tiffany) Thomas, Trisha Thomas, sisters Eva (Richard) Rathburn, Carolyn (Robert) Oliver, twin Muriel Galloway, and Karen (Fred) Brue, brothers Carl (Evelyn) Thomas, Darwin (Sandy) Thomas, and Robert (Ann) Thomas, and three grandchildren.
Murvin was preceded in death by: his parents, sister Darlene Sexton, brother John Thomas, brothers-in-law Richard Rathburn and Robert Oliver.
Murvin attended school in the Lewiston-Altura area in Minnesota until his senior year when he graduated from Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe Springs, CA in 1957. He retired after 38 years of service at Rockwell International Space Systems in Downey, CA, and 8 years as a greeter at Walmart in Waterloo. Murvin enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, chess, card games, dancing, and sports, including his favorite team The Los Angeles Dodgers.
A public celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 3, Noon – 2PM at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Evansdale.
