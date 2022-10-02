Murtis Gordanier Smith

October 13, 1924-September 19, 2022

WATERLOO-Murtis Gordanier Smith passed away peacefully September 19, 2022, at the age of 97. A Celebration of Life will be held October 15, 2022, at 11 AM at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo.

Murtis Marie Mable Gordanier was born October 13, 1924, in Postville Township (Allamakee County) Iowa, initially living on a farm and attending a one room country schoolhouse. At age 10, her mother passed away of unknown causes, and the family moved to Postville where they operated the Gordanier dry-cleaning business.

Murtis had to pitch in quickly to help the family and began managing her own money, tracking every penny throughout her life. At Postville High School she was a cheerleader and played trombone in the band, graduating in 1942. Murtis financed her own education starting with a post-graduate course in Normal Training in 1942-43.

From 1947-50 Murtis attended the Registered Nurse Program at the University of Iowa and worked as an R.N. at UI Hospitals and Clinics until her marriage to Andrew Clark Smith of Charles City on June 15, 1952. They moved to Detroit where Andy completed his medical internship and residency. Murtis gave birth to Craig (1954) and Karen (1956) while working at Henry Ford Hospital in the Surgery Outpatient Clinic and as a float nurse. In 1956, the family moved to Waterloo as Andy entered practice with Dr. Herbert Shulman (plus more partners as Internal Medicine Associates) until retiring in 1990.

With young children, Murtis was active in the P.T.A., as a Brownie Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a past president and valued member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter Z, a member of the Black Hawk County Medical Auxiliary and the Planned Parenthood Board of Northeast Iowa.

Murtis loved to travel and had been to California, New York, New Orleans, and Chicago before marrying Andy. Traveling became their main hobby with family car trips across the United States, Canada, and Alaska, and then, together the couple went around the world (to every continent but Antarctica). Still, Murtis always said “Iowa is the best!”

Nicknamed “The Great Hawk” Murtis (and Andy) were passionate supporters of the University of Iowa and fans of both women’s and men’s athletics. They attended Hawkeye football games and many bowl games, traveled to Japan with the women’s basketball team under C. Vivian Stringer, and supported the women’s field hockey program. Murtis served from 1973-78 on the Board of the UI Alumni Association.

Murtis is survived by her son Craig Andrew (Merry Ford) Smith, daughter Karen Margaret (Martha West) Smith, and grandchildren Roseanna Marie Smith and Matthew Clark Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Andrew Clark Smith, M.D., father Horace Phillip Gordanier, mother Ella Ida Wilhelmina Meyer Gordanier, stepmother Sarah Stinson Gordanier, siblings Howard Louis Phillip (Rosamond) Gordanier, Bernice Emma (Francis) McCaffrey, Opal Elaine Dailia Gordanier and Violet Fern Mable (Robert) Sherburne.

While Andy and Murtis supported many organizations philanthropically, they believed in the value of nursing. Their endowed scholarships have supported more than 40 students at Allen College in Waterloo and the University of Iowa College of Nursing over the last 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to the support of nursing scholarships to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244. Please indicate “Gift in memory of Murtis Gordanier Smith.” Online condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.

On Iowa. Go Hawks!