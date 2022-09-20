August 5, 1930-September 15, 2022

GREENE-Msgr. Walter L. Brunkan, 92, of Greene, died Thursday, September 15, at Valley View Care Center in Greene.

Msgr. Brunkan was born August 5, 1930, in Dyersville, the son of Anton and Mary Heiring Brunkan. He was baptized on August 8, 1930, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Dyersville.

Msgr. Brunkan attended rural elementary school and graduated from Xavier High School in Dyersville in 1948. He graduated from Loras College in Dubuque in 1952, Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in Dubuque in 1956, and received his MSEdu from Creighton University in Omaha in 1963.

Msgr. Brunkan served as an associate priest at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City from 1956-1959, was assistant principal at Waterloo Columbus High School from 1959-1968 and then becoming Principal from 1968-1991. He served as Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allison, St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville, Holy Name Catholic Church in Rockford from 1991 until his retirement in 2019.

Survivors include: his brothers, Robert Brunkan of Dyersville, David (Marian) Brunkan of Dyersville, and Richard (Collete) Brunkan of Elm Grove, WI; his brother-in-law, Richard (Dorothy) Schmaltz of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, James (Bernice) Brunkan; his sisters, Jeanne Schmaltz and Stella (Patrick) Hogan; his sister-in-law, Fran Brunkan.

There will be a visitation in the Oppold Gymnasium at Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo on Thursday, September 22, from 4:00 -7:00 pm, where there will be a 7:00 pm vigil service. There will be visitation on Friday, September 23, from 9:00 -11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene, where there will be a 9:00 am rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greene. Burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. The Mass will be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers memorials: may be directed to Msgr. Walter Brunkan Charitable Fund @ the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA. 50613, online www.cfneia.org. or Cedar Valley Catholic Schools-3231 West 9th St. Waterloo, IA. 50702 or Greene Public Library -231 W. Traer St. Greene, IA. 50636 or a charity of your choice.

