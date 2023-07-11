Ms. Marion Alice Shannon

January 7, 1951-July 3, 2023

Ms. Marion Alice Shannon, 72, was born January 7, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa to Arthur L. Shannon Jr. and Johnnie Denola (Gary) Shannon. On Monday, July 3, 2023 God called her home after a brief illness. During her transition she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Marion was a 1969 graduate of Waterloo East High School. After high school she attended Gates Business College and graduated in 1971. Marion (most people called her Alice) worked at Century Link, fka Quest Telephone Company, in Waterloo. She retired in 2001 after 30 years of service.

Marion is survived by a daughter, Keisha Shannon, and a son, Corey Shannon, both of Des Moines, Iowa. A grandson, Keyshawn Shannon of Des Moines and two granddaughters, Judea Alice Jean Shannon of Topeka, Kansas and Caia Jackson of Des Moines. A sister, Audrey Austin of Waterloo. Her nephews, Tracey (Nora) Shannon and Ceal Biddle III and a niece, Stephanie N. Shannon, all of Waterloo; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy L. Shannon; her paternal grandparents, Arthur L. Shannon Sr. and Minnie Shannon; and her maternal grandparents, John and Florence Gary.

Marion loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, shopping, and talking to her family and friends on the phone. She would always send a birthday card or give them a call.

They will be receiving family and friends at 406 Cottage Street in Waterloo, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 11 am Tuesday, July 11 at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson Street, Waterloo. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.