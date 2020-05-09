Morris R. Kratz

(1926-2020)
CEDAR FALLS—Morris Robert Kratz, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 5, at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
He was born May 11, 1926, in Cresco, son of Rollie and Amy (Moe) Kratz. Morris married Barbara Ann Krebs on Oct. 14, 1956, at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She died March 26, 2018.
Morris was a graduate of Harmony High School in Harmony, Minn. He worked for many years in radio and television sales and service, and was owner of Kratz TV Sales & Service in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Morris was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway and the Cedar Falls Historical Society. He volunteered at the Ice House Museum and was part of the preservation committee for the Behrens-Rapp Filling Station, both in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: a son, Jeffrey Kratz of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Trudy (Scott) Sweet of Cedar Falls; a grandson, Zachary Sweet of Cedar Falls; a sister, Corinne Thienes of Black Duck, Minn.; nieces, Pam Caldwell and Leslie Roberts; nephews, Andy Thienes and Brad Kratz, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Kratz, of Decorah.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, Rodney Kratz; three brothers, Ferdinand and Hadwin in infancy, and Lyle Kratz; and a brother-in-law, Walter Thienes.
Services: Private graveside services will be at Garden of Memories in Waterloo.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family, Nazareth Lutheran Church, or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Morris enjoyed traveling, going to flea markets and auctions, collecting cool stuff, especially antique radios, and going to car shows. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and could be counted on to tell a good joke.
