July 31, 1948-January 20, 2022

GARRISON-Morris “Butch” W. Dodd, Jr., 73, of Garrison, formerly of La Porte City, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1948, in Raymondville, TX, the son of Morris Woodman and Elizabeth Land Dodd, Sr. He was a 1967 graduate of Lyford High School. On June 14, 1969, he married Penny Appleton in La Porte City.

Butch had worked as a technician for radio and mobile phone services in Southern Texas for ten years. He also operated D&D Amusement out of his home, selling arcade games for many years, worked for Castle Homes in La Porte City, and was a licensed Electrician, Plumber, and HVAC Technician.

He served in the U.S. Navy, where he worked as an Avionics Technician during the Vietnam War.

Butch was a former member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.

Survived by: his wife, Penny of Garrison; a son, Stephen (Lynette) Dodd of Waterloo; a daughter, Michelle (David) Logas of Phoenix, AZ; seven grandchildren, Travis Dodd, Zachary Duff, Elizabeth Duff, Jerico (Emily) Dodd, Steven Dodd, Taylor Dodd and Jenny (Tyler) Weaver; three great-grandchildren, Lukas, Joshua, and Nevaeh Dodd; and two sisters, Brenda Jones of Kyle, TX and Bettie (Ben) Thomas of Deer Park, WA.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother-in-law, Malcolm Jones.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Locke in La Porte City, 606 E. Main St. La Porte City, Iowa 50651. A family directed Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com