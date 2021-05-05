January 16, 1931-May 1, 2021

Morden Hoyt McFadden, 90, died on May 1, 2021 peacefully in hospice care.

Morden was born January 16, 1931 in Newton, IA to Freda Morden and Joseph Guy McFadden. He attended Newton High School class of 1950 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951. Morden proudly served in the U.S. Navy as a Personnelman 3rd Class on the USS Laws (DD-558) and in the Korean War.

After his service Morden attended and graduated from Simpson College in 1959.

He married his bride, Dorothy Anna Garlock, on October 16, 1955. They were married for over 65 years.

Three children were born to this union—Brian (deceased), Kathleen (Kathi) of Raleigh, NC, and Kerry of Denver, CO.

Morden worked for a GAB Business Services as a Senior Claims Adjustor for 32 years retiring in 1993.

He was very active in the Order of Eastern Star and Freemasonry. He held the positions of Past Master in 1988, Past Master Illustrious Grand Master and Grand Council of Iowa in 1994, Past Grand Sentinel, OES 2007, and Past Patron Cedar Falls Chapter.

He is preceded in death by his two sisters, his parents, his son and wife.

Memorial contributions may be directed for General Purpose to: Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health System, 601 Hwy 6, Iowa City, Iowa 52246. Attn: Ana Voluntary Service.