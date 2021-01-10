 Skip to main content
Monte Clifford Kraft
Monte Clifford Kraft

February 28, 1948-December 26, 2020

Monte Clifford Kraft was born February 28, 1948. Passed away of natural causes December 26, 2020 at Wuesthoff Hospice Rockledge, FL. A celebration of life will be held in Cedar Rapids Iowa mid-summer depending on Covid-19. He will be interned at the Fairbank cemetery in Fairbank Iowa at a later date.

