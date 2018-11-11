Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Monte V. Castle, 82, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, at home.

Monte was born Dec. 11, 1935. He retired from John Deere in 1984.

Survivors: his wife, Connie (Cahill) Castle of Waterloo; four sons, Dale (Diane) Castle of Waterloo, Brent Castle, Russellville, Ark., Rollie Castle of Yellville, Ark. and Rinerd Castle of Flippin, Ark.; two daughters, Connie (Gary) Sauerbrei of Readlyn, and Brook (Ron) Grillo, Tucson, Ariz.; and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: a son, Randy Castle; and grandson, Brian Castle.

Services: There will be no service or memorial.

He was well known for his woodworking skills, including clocks.

