WATERLOO — Monte V. Castle, 82, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 6, at home.
Monte was born Dec. 11, 1935. He retired from John Deere in 1984.
Survivors: his wife, Connie (Cahill) Castle of Waterloo; four sons, Dale (Diane) Castle of Waterloo, Brent Castle, Russellville, Ark., Rollie Castle of Yellville, Ark. and Rinerd Castle of Flippin, Ark.; two daughters, Connie (Gary) Sauerbrei of Readlyn, and Brook (Ron) Grillo, Tucson, Ariz.; and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a son, Randy Castle; and grandson, Brian Castle.
Services: There will be no service or memorial.
He was well known for his woodworking skills, including clocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.