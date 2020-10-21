Monica M. Haag

August 5, 1957—October 16, 2020

Monica Marie Haag was born August 5, 1957, in Estherville, Iowa to Vernon and Florence (Naylor) Haag of Ledyard. Monica graduated from Swea City High School in 1975, where she enjoyed cheerleading and band and excelled in academics and softball. Monica graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and went on to successfully pass the CPA exam that same year (back when you had to pass in one sitting, she would remind us).

Monica joined the firm of Carney, Alexander, Marold & Co., LLP as a CPA in 1979, and became partner in July of 2007. Monica was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Iowa Society of Certified Public Accountants.