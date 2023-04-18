April 11, 2023

Mona Tompkin Paul, age 91, passed peacefully, into the fullness of grace on April 11, at Halcyon House in Washington, IA.

Visitation with the family will be held from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Washington, IA at Halcyon House, 1015 S. Iowa Ave/Timmins reception hall. Celebration of Life service follows at 3:00 p.m. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to Mona’s family through the Web at www.jonesfh.com. If you wish, a memorial donation may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Halcyon House, 1015 S. Iowa Ave., Washington, IA 52353.

Mona was born in Elk Horn Iowa and raised on farms—later, destined to travel from Florida to Alaska and in-between. After marrying Bill, she threw her energies into raising her children. She loved teaching them and other children about Jesus and the Bible. Mona gardened, directed the children’s program for the Cedar Falls Bible Conference many years, was curator for the Hitchcock House in Lewis, IA—a major Underground Railroad stop for slaves fleeing the South before the Civil War; and, later in life, enjoyed painting and singing songs for nursing home residents with her second husband Don. Throughout, her home was open to everyone.

Mona is survived by sons Mark (Denise) Tompkin and Aaron (Keisha) Tompkin; daughter Marsha Tompkin; sister, Eleanor (Delbert) Andersen; 3 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mona is preceded in death by husbands William Tompkin then later Don Paul; infant son Evan Tompkin and sister, Frances Heinz.