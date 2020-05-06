(1935-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Mona Huckstadt, 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home. She was born May 21, 1935, to Ella and Phillip Sedlmayr. Mona was united in marriage with Roger Huckstadt on June 18, 1954.
Surviving Mona are her husband, Roger Huckstadt of Cedar Falls, Iowa; two daughters, Vicki Bishop of Marion and Jan Huckstadt of Cedar Falls; two granddaughters, Lindsey (Josh McDermott) Bishop and Lauren (Chavez Clayton) Bishop; one great-grandson, C.J. Clayton; two sisters, Phyllis Millin and Linda Sedlmayr; one brother, Wayne (Carol) Sedlmayr; one sister-in-law, Joan Sedlmayr; and one brother-in-law, Dick Huckstadt.
Mona was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Phillip Sedlmayr; and one brother, Norman Sedlmayr.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.
A private family service and burial will be held.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa is helping the family with arrangements.
