Mona H. Reed
Mona H. Reed

Mona H. Reed

(1937-2020)

Mona Rae Helen Hawks Reed, 83, of Weaverville, North Carolina passed away on July 14, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. She was born May 14, 1937 in Vermillion, South Dakota.

The internment will be held at a later date in Waterloo Memorial Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to MANNA FoodBank (mannafoodbank.org), the Waterloo Community Playhouse and Black Hawk Children’s Theatre (wcpbhct.org), and Wild Blue Sea (wildbluesea.org).

