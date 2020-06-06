Mona B. Brimmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1938-2020)

WATERLOO -- Mona Burk Brimmer, 82, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 3, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics at Iowa City following a short illness.

She was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of Louis and Edith Harris Burk, and graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1956.

Mona married Howard Brimmer on Aug. 2, 1958, in Dubuque. She had worked at Walnut Dairy, Black Hawk County Farm Bureau, and then GMAC Mortgage, retiring in 2001. Together with daughter Brenda, she operated Mona B's Creations selling at craft shows for 30 years.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Kevin (Mary) Brimmer‚ Appleton‚ Wis.; a daughter, Brenda (Aaron) Timmer‚ Cedar Falls; grandsons, Aaron (Sophia Carpiaux) Brimmer and Lucas Brimmer; and a sister, Emma Lou Andreessen‚ Libby‚ Mont.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Arthur Burk; and three sisters, Mary Risse, Mathilda Bresson, and Betty Miller.

Burial: in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Locke Funeral Home is assisting the family.